Ram Charan Fans Warn Dil Raju, Sirish

Producers Dil Raju and Sirish have landed in hot water after their recent comments about the poor box office performance of Game Changer stirred backlash among Ram Charan’s fans.

During the promotions of their upcoming film Thammudu, the brothers addressed the setback they faced due to Game Changer, produced under their banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC).



While Dil Raju expressed regret over the film’s failure and assured fans that he would make amends by delivering another successful project with Charan, it was Sirish’s remarks that ignited controversy. In an interview, Sirish mentioned that neither Ram Charan nor director Shankar had called them after the release, suggesting a lack of courtesy from the film's lead actor and director.









This statement did not go down well with Charan’s fans. Reacting sharply, they issued an open letter on social media warning the SVC team against making further negative remarks about Game Changer or Ram Charan. In their statement, the fans pointed out that while other production houses quietly absorb losses—citing examples like Mahesh Babu’s 1 Nenokkadine and Venkatesh’s Saindhav under Mythri Movie Makers—Dil Raju and Sirish continued to publicly discuss the failure of Charan’s film.

The letter went viral and sparked further clashes among fan groups. Jr NTR’s fans trolled Ram Charan in response, leading Charan’s fans to retaliate by highlighting flops like Shakti and Narasimhudu, even recalling how the latter’s failure pushed its producer to attempt suicide by jumping into Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake.



Facing mounting criticism, Sirish issued a public apology late in the evening. Clarifying his earlier comments, he wrote, “It came to my notice that my interview words were misunderstood on social media and hurt a few Mega fans. I want to clarify that Ram Charan gave his full support for our film Game Changer. We have had a very good relationship with Chiranjeevi Garu’s family for many years. I would never say anything disrespectful about Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu, Ram Charan Garu, or Mega fans. If my words unintentionally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize.”



Dil Raju also backed his brother, reaffirming that their professional and personal bond with Ram Charan remains intact and hinting that a new collaboration with the actor is already being planned.



While Sirish’s apology appears to have calmed tensions to an extent, this episode has once again highlighted the volatile nature of fan wars on social media—and the pressure filmmakers face in navigating these passionate fan bases.















