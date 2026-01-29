Mega Double Joy: Ram Charan and Upasana Expecting Twins this January

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are reportedly expecting to welcome twins on January 31, 2026. An official confirmation regarding the specific due date is still awaited.



The couple, who married in 2012, welcomed their first child—a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela—on June 20, 2023. On October 23, 2025, they officially announced that they are expecting twins, adding another milestone to their growing family.



On the professional front, the Game Changer actor will soon star in Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

The film's release has been indefinitely postponed from March this year. Peddi's music is by AR Rahman. After this movie, Charan will team up with director Sukumar.

