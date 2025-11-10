Meet Top Two Predicted Finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Sai Sreenivas was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in Sunday’s episode, bringing the show close to its Grand Finale. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will win this season.



Netizens comment that Thanuja is the favorite contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu organizers. This may be true, as Bigg Boss seems to give the viewers enough hints.



There is also another contestant who the Bigg Boss makers might be trying to make the winner of the show: none other than Jabardasth Emmanuel. He is one of the strongest contestants of the current season among other noted celebrities like Sanjana, Suman Shetty, and Bharani.



It is too early to talk definitively about the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, as there are still a couple of weeks left until the show concludes.



We are quite sure that Thanuja and Emmanuel will be confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, based on the Bigg Boss makers saving them in nearly every task.

