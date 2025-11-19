Meet Top 5 Contestants Of BB19

Bigg Boss season 19 is all set to witness one more unexpected eviction in the house. Just a few days are left for the grand finale of BB19, and it is likely to be held on December 7, 2025. The makers are yet to officially announce the finale date of the show.



Recently, there was no eviction in the house. Currently, the show is in its 13th week. Bigg Boss has nominated all nine contestants in the house except Shehbaaz.



Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kajr, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal are said to be receiving a majority of votes from the viewers.



To everyone's surprise, Amaal Mallik, who is a strong and popular contestant of the ongoing season, is in the danger zone. He is getting fewer votes compared to other contestants. Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaw Sadanand are in the bottom position; they might get eliminated from the house in a couple of days from now.

