Meet the Top Three Confirmed Finalists of BB19

Bigg Boss season 19 is just two days away from its grand finale, which is all set to be held on December 7, 2025. The winner of Bigg Boss 19 is likely to receive half a crore as the cash prize.



Are you wondering who the top three finalists of BB19 are? The buzz on social media suggests that Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik are the top three confirmed finalists of the current season.



Gaurav Khanna is trending on social media, with many predicting he might be the winner of BB19.However, we can't predict anything—it's Bigg Boss, and anything can change at the last minute! Let’s wait and see who will win BB19.

