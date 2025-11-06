Meet the Top 5 Finalists of BB19

Bigg Boss 19 is being hosted by actor Salman Khan, and the show is heading towards its grand finale, which is expected to take place sometime in the second week of January 2026.



Show enthusiasts are curious to find out who would make it to the top five finalists of the current season.



The buzz circulating on social media suggests that Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal might be the top five finalists, according to fan predictions.



Fans are also trolling the Bigg Boss 19 makers, accusing them of being biased toward selected candidates, following the recent evictions of popular contestants Baseer Ali and Pranit More.



Let's wait and see whether these social media predictions come true or not.

