Meet the Predicted Bigg Boss 19 Winner and Runner-Up

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most popular and loved shows amongst the audience. The show will soon be heading to its Grand Finale.



Currently, there are 11 contestants, and they are leaving no stone unturned in the house. Since the show aired, the audience who have been watching it closely are curious to find out who would lift the trophy of BB19.



A viral photo of the BB19 winner and runner-up is making the rounds on social media. It claims that Gaurav Khanna is the winner and Abhishek Baja is the runner-up of the show.



Hang on—this is a prediction circulating on social media, but it has not been confirmed by the makers. The show's organizers will pick the winner based upon audience voting.



Can't wait to see who will lift the trophy of BB19!

