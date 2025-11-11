 Top
Home » Entertainment

Meet the Bigg Boss 19 Top Finalists and Check the Grand Finale Date

Entertainment
11 Nov 2025 2:20 PM IST

The back-to-back eliminations of Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and now, Mridul Tiwari's eviction have disappointed the viewers.

Meet the Bigg Boss 19 Top Finalists and Check the Grand Finale Date
x
A screengrab from Bigg Boss 19 promo.

With each passing day, things inside the house are getting more intense among the housemates. The back-to-back eliminations of Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and now, Mridul Tiwari's eviction have disappointed the viewers.

Mridul’s eviction is all set to be telecast in tonight’s episode. His elimination will be decided by the audience voting, as per the sources. After Mridul’s elimination, here are the top nine contestants of BB19:

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Kunickaa Sadanand

Shehbaz Badesha

Ashnoor Kaur

Malti Chahar

Gaurav Khanna

It remains to be seen who the top five finalists will be among the nine contestants. The grand finale is all set to take place by the middle of December. The makers are yet to announce the grand finale date of BB19.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BB19 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X