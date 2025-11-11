Meet the Bigg Boss 19 Top Finalists and Check the Grand Finale Date

With each passing day, things inside the house are getting more intense among the housemates. The back-to-back eliminations of Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and now, Mridul Tiwari's eviction have disappointed the viewers.



Mridul’s eviction is all set to be telecast in tonight’s episode. His elimination will be decided by the audience voting, as per the sources. After Mridul’s elimination, here are the top nine contestants of BB19:



Farrhana Bhatt



Amaal Mallik



Tanya Mittal



Pranit More



Kunickaa Sadanand



Shehbaz Badesha



Ashnoor Kaur



Malti Chahar



Gaurav Khanna



It remains to be seen who the top five finalists will be among the nine contestants. The grand finale is all set to take place by the middle of December. The makers are yet to announce the grand finale date of BB19.

