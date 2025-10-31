Meet Surya Sharma: The ‘Good Guy’ Who Loves Playing Bad

You grew up in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and you found your way to India's thriving OTT space. What were some of the early struggles, moments of clarity that helped you carve your path as an actor?



There are many things. Yes, I grew up in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. I studied there till my ninth standard and then moved to Chandigarh, where I completed my graduation. After that, I joined my family business for a while. Eventually, my father planned to send me to Mumbai — and that’s how my acting journey began.

Coming to Mumbai was a new world altogether. There were struggles, rejections, and a lot of uncertainty. I did a diploma, kept learning, and just tried to find my way through it all. My boarding school days really helped me — when you study in a boarding school, you learn to make independent decisions and face life head-on.

Throughout my journey, I’ve believed in doing only what I truly like. I don’t take up everything that comes my way, even if work is scarce — because choices are very important to me. I came here to do films, but OTT opened up at that time, and that became my space. People gave me immense love and support there, and that really shaped my career.





Your breakout role as Rinku Atwal in Undekhi gave audiences a taste of your intensity and depth.Looking back, how did that experience shape the kind of performer you’ve become?



I don’t think too much about it, honestly. Every project I take on, my goal is to give it my 200%. The competition today is intense — there’s no room for mistakes. Mistakes are great teachers, but in reality, they can cost you a lot.

I try to completely give myself to my characters. I like to bring a part of myself into every role so the audience can relate to the character. I never want my character to look like a clear hero or villain — he should feel human.





Something that’s common in your roles — like in Hostages, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, or Undekhi — is that your characters often live in moral grey zones. They’re good, bad, and something in between. What draws you to such complex emotional spaces?

We’re acting, so of course my real life isn’t as complex as my characters’ (thank God!). But yes, we’ve all experienced emotions that we can draw upon. It’s not about replicating an emotion exactly — it’s about understanding it.

I use my life experiences, small or big, to build my characters. That’s where the magic begins. And when you have great co-actors and directors who support you, who don’t judge you but guide you, it makes a huge difference. Acting is teamwork.

Workshops, reading sessions, and rehearsals all help shape the character. Slowly, you reach that point where you feel — yes, now it’s coming together. And even after shooting, when I watch my work, I always feel I can do better. That’s the process — constant learning.





Now with Search: Naina Murder Case, you’re stepping into another layered world. How did you prepare for this role, and what did you discover about yourself while exploring this new character?



For me, everything starts with a well-written script. If the character is strong on paper, it gives you a solid foundation. Then, you build on it through workshops and discussions with your director.

My director’s vision is very important — no matter what I think about the character, it has to align with the director’s idea. We treat it like a blank canvas and start filling in the colours together.

Even after finishing the project, I feel I could always do something better — maybe in body language, tone, or delivery. It’s a learning curve. When you work with good people, you automatically do better.





You’ve spoken about how working with Konkona Sen Sharma was a transformative experience. Can you recall a moment from the set that changed your understanding of what it really means to be truly in the scene?

When I met Konkona for the first time, it was a total fanboy moment. I’ve admired her since Page 3 and Wake Up Sid. She does such relatable, grounded characters.

During our workshops, she was incredibly kind and approachable. There was no wall between us, which made me feel very comfortable. You know, when you walk into a room with senior actors or directors, you can fake confidence — but you’re always a little nervous inside.

She made sure I felt at ease, and that comfort allowed us to perform more naturally. Even in intense scenes, where my character might say something sarcastic or harsh, she stayed in the moment and responded beautifully. It was all about the scene — no egos, no judgment.





Since we’re from Hyderabad, we have to ask — have you been to Hyderabad?



Yes, twice! Both trips were for work, so my schedule was quite packed. I did manage to visit a mall — I don’t remember the name — and of course, I had biryani!

It’s a lovely city — some places are calm and green, especially around Jubilee Hills. Coming from Himachal and Chandigarh, that greenery feels very familiar and refreshing.





We really hope to see more of you — and maybe even in some fun, lighter roles soon!

Definitely! I’d love to do comedy. I think I could do it well. If you’ve said it today, I’m sure the universe will make it happen!











