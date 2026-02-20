Meenakshi Choudhary Set for B-town Debut?

After Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi, another popular Telugu actress, Meenakshi Choudhary, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Known for her performances in Telugu films such as Khiladi, HIT 2, Lucky Baskhar, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Meenakshi is reportedly making her Hindi film entry with Bhagam Bhag 2, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead.



The sequel, to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is said to retain the chaotic comedy flavour of the original Bhagam Bhag, while presenting a fresh storyline. Meenakshi entered the Telugu film industry in 2021 with Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu and has since built a strong presence with successful projects across Telugu and Tamil cinema. “Her Bollywood debut marks a significant milestone in her career, and fans are eager to see her share screen space with Akshay Kumar,” says a source.



Bhagam Bhag 2 also features a notable ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee and Ayesha Khan, who is said to be playing an important role, though further details are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to hit screens by the end of 2026, with shooting scheduled to commence in February 2026.



Speaking about the increasing inclination of South actresses towards Bollywood, director Kona Venkat said, “Bollywood offers are like a godsend, as Hindi films have a wider reach and popularity across the world compared to regional cinema. The Hindi-speaking audience base is much larger, and appearing in Hindi films helps Telugu actresses expand their fan base significantly. It also opens doors to major brand endorsements, which today often pay more than acting fees.”



He added that actresses like Sreeleela, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi are also exploring Bollywood with diverse roles, calling it a smart career move and “the best thing they are doing.”

