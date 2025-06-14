 Top
Home » Entertainment

Meenakshi Chaudhary Does It Like A Rising Style Icon

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
14 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST

The Lucky Baskhar actress is known for her elaborate roles in movies like Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Meenakshi Chaudhary Does It Like A Rising Style Icon
x
Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Meenakshi Chaudhary's dress is a masterpiece of intricate craftsmanship, featuring a delicate blend of sheer fabric adorned with shimmering sequins, beads, and embroidery.

The soft pink hue adds a touch of timeless sophistication.

The Lucky Baskhar actress is known for her elaborate roles in movies like Sankranthiki Vasthunam.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Meenakshi Chaudhary 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X