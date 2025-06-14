Meenakshi Chaudhary Does It Like A Rising Style Icon
The Lucky Baskhar actress is known for her elaborate roles in movies like Sankranthiki Vasthunam.
Meenakshi Chaudhary's dress is a masterpiece of intricate craftsmanship, featuring a delicate blend of sheer fabric adorned with shimmering sequins, beads, and embroidery.
The soft pink hue adds a touch of timeless sophistication.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
