Meenakshi Chaudhary Changes Her Spelling

Rising star Meenakshi Chaudhary, known for her impactful performances in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, has made a subtle yet significant change to her name. The actress will now be known as Meenaakshi Chaudhary, adding an extra “a” to her first name — a decision influenced by numerology. Her Instagram reflects this change.

After turning heads with her roles in Lucky Bhaskar opposite Dulquer Salmaan and The GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay, Meenaakshi is on a roll, fast becoming a favorite among top South Indian filmmakers. With upcoming projects alongside Naga Chaitanya and Naveen Polishetty, she is steadily cementing her place as a true pan-India actress.

The revised spelling is believed to bring increased positivity, better opportunities, and a stronger pull toward career success. The actress seems to agree, embracing this name change as a way of inviting fresh energy into her already flourishing journey.

Currently, Meenaakshi is basking in the success of recent hits like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, HIT 2. Her blend of screen presence and acting finesse has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. '

Interestingly, she now joins a long list of celebrities who’ve tweaked their names for luck and success — including Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Rani Mukerji, and Ayushmann Khurrana.