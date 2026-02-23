Meena Slams Remarriage Rumours, Urges People to Respect Her Personal Life

Seasoned actress Meena, who has worked with top Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna and Nagarjuna, carved a special place for herself in Tollywood with her long and successful career. At the peak of her stardom, she married businessman Vidyasagar and later stepped back to focus on her personal life. The couple has a daughter, Nainika, who went on to make her acting debut in the Tamil blockbuster Theri in a prominent role.



Four years ago, Meena’s family suffered a heartbreaking loss when her husband passed away following an illness. Soon after his demise, rumours began doing the rounds that the actress was planning a second marriage. Meena had then expressed her anguish over such reports. Even four years later, she continues to live as a single mother, but speculation about her remarriage keeps resurfacing.



Recently, Meena reacted strongly to these repeated rumours. She questioned why people continue to spread baseless stories about her personal life simply because she remains a public figure. The actress stated that such reports deeply hurt her and that she feels she is being treated unfairly.



Meena also highlighted that many people forget she has a young daughter. She pointed out that her daughter comes across such news online, and the false reports have an emotional impact on both the child and the family. She added that while some may seek attention through false publicity, such actions will eventually have consequences. Despite issuing multiple clarifications, the rumours continue to appear from time to time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Meena is gearing up to return to the big screen in the much-awaited sequel Drishyam 3, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2.