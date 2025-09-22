 Top
Home » Entertainment

MC Square Drops ‘Mrignayan’: A Haryanvi-Reggae Fusion Love Anthem

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
22 Sept 2025 4:14 PM IST

MC SQUARE brings a new flavour to Haryanvi music, teaming up with Nikhil-Swapnil for a track that feels like a Haryanvi-reggae fusion.

MC Square Drops ‘Mrignayan’: A Haryanvi-Reggae Fusion Love Anthem
x
The production is playful and groovy, giving MC SQUARE’s raw storytelling and witty wordplay a fresh edge.

With ‘Mrignayan’, MC SQUARE brings a new flavour to Haryanvi music, teaming up with Nikhil-Swapnil for a track that feels like a Haryanvi-reggae fusion. The production is playful and groovy, giving MC SQUARE’s raw storytelling and witty wordplay a fresh edge.

It’s a love anthem that’s rooted in desi culture yet carries an easy, global vibe. The music video captures MC SQUARE in a refreshing new light, with playful dance moves and a sweet portrayal of desi romance that feels both cheerful and heartwarming. From the infectious hook to the earthy romance in the lyrics, Mrignayan is a track built to stay on repeat.

‘Mrignayan’ is the first track from MC SQUARE’s upcoming 4-track EP “I’m Not A Rapper”.

Featuring dynamic collaborations with Renuka Panwar and Simran Chaudhary, the EP promises to break new ground for Haryanvi music with a sound that is bold, experimental and addictive.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MC SQUARE 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X