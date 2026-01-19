Mayile Out Now: AR Rahman Shares a Song From Prabhu Deva’s Moonwalk

Legendary music composer A.R. Rahman has released a new song track titled Mayile from the upcoming Tamil film Moonwalk (directed by Manoj Niramala Sreedharan and starring Prabhu Deva), right amid ongoing backlash over his recent controversial remarks on Bollywood.



The music director of recent movies like Thug Life and Chhaava shared the audio of Mayile on social media. He gave shoutouts to singer Joel Joe and lyricist Vishnu Edavan, inviting listeners to enjoy and share feedback. Moonwalk is a full-length comedy to be released in theatres in May this year.



In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman mentioned that his work opportunities in the Hindi film industry have slowed down over the past eight years. He attributed this to "shifting power dynamics", where "people who are not creative have the power now to decide things," and suggested that it "might have been a communal thing also".

