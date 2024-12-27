Max Movie Review: Sudeep cuts loses in action flick that has few flaws

Cast: Kichha Sudeep, Varalakshmi, Sunil, Anirudh Bhat, Sanskrit Wagle and others

Direction: Vijay Karthikeya



Sandalwood actor Kichha Sudeep, who played a subdued cop in Vikrant Rona, goes out all guns blazing in his latest Kannada film ‘Max’ which is being dubbed in Telugu.

He single-handedly takes on mighty ministers and hundreds of gangsters to protect his police station and his fearful colleagues, including two women officers. The suspended cop joins duty earlier than expected after the drunk minister's son misbehaves with a lady cop for stopping his car.

Sudeep bashes them and locks them up in jail, despite his colleagues advising him to avoid a clash with ministers who are merciless and ruthless.

On the other hand, baddie Sunil is hosting a party for gangsters in a farmhouse and now has to retrieve the jailed minister's son and also teach the police a lesson. After an incident in jail, Sudeep has to take the responsibility of safeguarding his colleague and their family and declares war against villains.

Varalakshmi, a tainted cop also joins hands with villains. Along with style and swag, Sudeep also showcases his brooding anger with ease and also tries to cover up a few flaws. Apart from Sudeep, most of his team members are clueless and fearful, despite being cops. Always worried about themselves and their families over the mission on hand and dilute the gripping action thriller.

The film begins with suspended cop Sudeep arriving in town to take charge as Circle Inspector but has to join duty in the night itself. While going home with his mother, Sudeep finds two guys molesting a woman cop on patrol and bashes them up. He locks them in jail despite his colleagues warning him against it. With both the guys being ministers' sons, the police are worried, but Sudeep locks them up. He bashes up thugs who try to enter the police station. He has to take on mighty politician Sunil and his gangsters to accomplish a mission. For more, check out in theatres.

Sudeep tasted success with the spooky thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ and now returns as a suspended cop but quite fearless and invincible. He carries the film on his shoulders and does it well. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar plays a cop with ‘dark’ shades, while Sunil’s role is poorly-etched.

Director Vijay Karthikeya seems to be inspired by the Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ starring Karthi and appears to have sketched the action scenes around a police station, with few protecting from within, and waging a battle of sorts with hundreds of gangsters.