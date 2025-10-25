A First In The History Of Indian Cinema

Varun Gupta’s Max Marketing is now set to present Dashavatar, one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2025 in Malayalam, to release on 21st November. It’s first ever in cinema history that a marathi film is releasing in Malayalam.

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar and produced by Sujay Hande of Ocean Films, Dashavatar starring veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, released on September 12 and became a massive blockbuster. The film not only captivated Marathi-speaking audiences but also drew large numbers from non-Marathi viewers — a rare feat in regional cinema.

Speaking about the decision to bring the film to Malayalam audiences, Varun Gupta shared,

“I’ve had the good fortune of working across various film industries in India. What I’ve realised is that Malayalam audiences are among the few who don’t go to theatres solely based on star power — they watch films for their context and quality. In most other industries, including Hindi, it’s the stars who grab attention.”

Sharing why he chose Dashavatar, he tells, “When I watched the film, I was spellbound by its visuals and emotions. I truly believe such a film cannot be confined by language — its emotions are universal and deeply relatable. I have a strong feeling that the Malayalam audience will connect with it. We often see national films being dubbed into multiple languages, but I believe regional cinema also has that calibre and deserves to travel beyond boundaries.”

With Dashavatar now gearing up for its Malayalam release, Max Marketing continues its commitment to championing powerful storytelling that transcends language and geography.