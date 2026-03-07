MasterChef India Season 9: Hyderabad Mom-Daughter Duo 2nd Runners-Up

Telugu girl Sai Sri Rachakonda, who participated in MasterChef India Season 9, reached the Finals and stood as 2nd Runner-Up in this season's finale held on Friday.

MasterChef India, in this season, changed the program by introducing the ‘jodi’ format, where contestants competed in family pairs. Thousands of participants from across the country entered the competition, with the Telugu states represented by the mother–daughter duo Sai Sri and Chandana, who incidentally were the only pair from South India to feature in Season 9 of MasterChef.

The judging panel saw the much-anticipated reunion of celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur, adding gravitas to the revamped format.

Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe (Brothers from Nagpur)were declared winners, while the 1st Runner-Up were Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha (Sisters from Odisha), and the 2nd Runners-Up from the Telugu States were Sai Sri and Chandana (Mother–Daughter from Telangana). The winners received a cash prize of ₹20 lakh, the coveted golden trophy, and the first-ever “Golden Chef Coat” awarded to a duo.The first runner-up, Anju Pradhan, and Manju Ojha reportedly received a cash prize estimated at around ₹10–15 lakh, while the second runner-up also reportedly received Rs 5 Lakh reward.

Sai Sri Profile

At just 24, Sai Sri Rachakonda has already carved a niche in the culinary world. Originally from Mancherial district, Telangana, she is currently pursuing engineering in Hyderabad. This was not her first brush with the MasterChef franchise; she previously competed in MasterChef India Telugu Season 1 five years ago, finishing in sixth place. That achievement made her the first contestant to compete across language versions of the show.

Her culinary roots run deep, shaped by her family’s catering business, Siri Caters, founded by her father. This background gave her the technical expertise to excel in pressure tests and mystery box challenges. Building on that foundation, she launched her own enterprise, Elipaya Karam, based in Madhapur, Hyderabad, as a culinary entrepreneur.

Throughout the competition, Sai Sri and Chandana impressed the judges with their creativity and regional flair. Their signature dish, Desi Musaca infused with Telangana flavors, stood out as a highlight, earning widespread praise for its originality and taste.

Sharing her journey in MasterChef India Season 9 on Instagram, Sai Sri said that,” the journey was never just about cooking. It was about belief, sleepless nights, self-doubt, courage, and the love I carry for food. From the first step into the kitchen to standing on the grand finale stage, every moment shaped me into a stronger chef and a stronger person. There were days I thought my journey might end, and days that felt like dreams coming true. But through it all, I cooked with my heart, with my roots, and with the hope of making everyone who believed in me proud. To my family, my mom, my friends, my mentors, and every single person who supported me through this journey, this moment belongs to you as much as it belongs to me. Your love carried me here. Finishing as the Runner-Up is not the end of a journey. It’s the beginning of a bigger dream. A dream to keep cooking, keep learning, and keep telling my story through food, “ she wrote.



