Mass Jathara's Expected OTT Release Date

Ravi Teja’s latest outing, Mass Jathara, is struggling at the box office. The film was directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, under the supervision of producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

The cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Praveen, VTV Ganesh, Hyper Aadi, and Ajay Ghosh.

Mass Jathara's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. The film is expected to release on Netflix approximately four weeks after its theatrical run, potentially streaming on the platform in the last week of November.



The movie witnessed repeated postponements. Finally, it was released on last Friday, ending up clashing with Baahubali: The Epic.