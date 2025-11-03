Mass Jathara Registers Poor Opening Weekend Collections

The much hyped action film Mass Jathara hasn't really set box office on fire and registered modest collections in this weekend.."The Ravi Teja film has managed 7 crore share in the last three days which is quite ordinary for star studded film" says a distributor who adds ,"Ravi Teja couldn't pull in sensational openings despite a cop story, albeit in Railways but the story and narration were predictable and dragging, he adds

The heavy combination of Ravi Teja and Sreeleela who delivered blockbuster film Dhamaka which made over 45 crores, couldn't repeat the the magic with Mass Jathara. "Just combinations don't work although would evoke some hype before release. Once, it reaches the theatres, the content in the movie should score..No such luck in this film since Sreeleela' s drug peddler character is forced than real and eventually the combination factor fizzles out. Barring two dancing numbers and nothing more to crow about, he points out.



After series of duds like Tiger Nageswara Rao and Mr Bacchon, Ravi was pinned hopes on Mass Jathara. However, it has slow start and has to go a long way to cover the 40 plus crore budget.."it looks difficult at this moment, he concludes

