Mary Ann Alexander Unveils Audacious New Self-Worth Single ‘Take’

India’s R&B luminary, Mary Ann Alexander, whose recent collaboration with UK legend Craig David on the ‘Commitment’ remix captivated audiences worldwide, returns with yet another bold single..

‘Take’ unfolds as a luxuriant sonic tapestry, its genesis rooted in a deceptively unadorned percussion loop by Mumbai’s celebrated producer Kambli. The audacious, mischievously buoyant foundational beat becomes the crucible for the Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based artist’s poignant declaration of ambition, self-worth, and confidence. Winding guitar motifs and velvety harmonic textures marry poetic introspection, marking the apex of Mary Ann Alexander’s artistic evolution.



Mary Ann Alexander states, "’Take’ started with nothing but a percussion loop that had this irresistible, mischievous bounce. It made me feel like I was confidently entering a space I'd worked years to claim. The song became part celebration, part reminder of what it takes to reach your goals—it's about knowing your worth, pursuing your desires relentlessly and fiercely protecting your energy."



Since its launch, ‘Take’ has garnered fervent acclaim across premier editorial playlists: Spotify’s New Music Friday India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka; Apple Music’s New in Pop, New South Asian Flavours, Day One, and Brown Sugar; YouTube’s New Indian Pop and Queens of Indian Pop; and Tidal’s Pop&B and R&B: RISING—underscoring Mary Ann’s status as a global force in contemporary R&B.

‘Take’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.