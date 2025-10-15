Mary Ann Alexander Teams Up With Doja Cat Hitmaker Linden Jay On New Single ‘Love Or A Lesson’

Following a string of successful global releases, India’s rising R&B sensation Mary Ann Alexander is set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming single ‘Love or a Lesson’ that addresses the uncertainties and shifting dynamics of love that often accompany intimate relationships.

The track was born out of a creative collaboration with Grammy nominated British songwriter, producer and musician Linden Jay, sparked by a haunting guitar loop from London-based, New Zealand born producer/songwriter Ashton Sellars. This loop sets a poignant tone that mirrors the emotional turmoil of questioning the authenticity of one's feelings in a relationship. With crisp lyrics and a velvety flow, Mary Ann captures the emotional complexities that arise in a relationship when uncertainty takes precedence.



Mary Ann Alexander states, “I wanted to encapsulate this emotional experience that most people are constantly battling with. The song tells a story about the confusion and introspection we face in moments of doubt, making it relatable for anyone who’s questioned the authenticity of their feelings. Is this true love, or merely another lesson from the universe?”



Linden Jay states, “Working on ‘Love or a Lesson’ was an incredible experience. Mary Ann’s emotional depth and authenticity shine through, making this track resonate on many levels.”



‘Love or a Lesson’ promises to resonate with listeners through its powerful storytelling and evocative soundscapes, further establishing Mary Ann Alexander as a compelling voice in the modern Asian music landscape.



‘Love Or A Lesson’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.

