Maruthi, SKN Praise New Film 'Beauty' as a Must-Watch for Parents

A grand pre-release event was held on Sunday for the upcoming film Beauty, creating positive buzz ahead of its September 19 release.

Directed by JSS Vardhan, the movie stars Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead roles, with a story and screenplay by RV Subrahmanyam.

Jointly produced by Zee Studios, Maruthi Team Product, and Vanara Celluloid, with Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and Umesh Kumar Bhansal as producers, the event was attended by notable figures including director Maruthi and producer SKN, who both spoke highly of the film's emotional depth.

Director Maruthi shared that RV Subrahmanyam's script, which captures a father's emotions on paper, immediately caught his attention. Maruthi praised the film as a "beautiful and powerful cinema" that every parent should watch. He highlighted the "terrific visuals" by cinematographer Sai Kumar and "soulful music" by Vijay Bulganin, adding that Vasuki and Naresh's performances as parents were so moving they brought distributors to tears.



Producer SKN echoed this sentiment, stating that Beauty "touched my heart deeply." He commended producer Vijayapal Reddy for his focus on strong content over star power. SKN added that while the title is beautiful, the story is even more so, as it "depicts the silent struggle of parents who cannot fulfill every demand of their children."



Hero Ankith Koyya confidently told the audience, "Beauty will not disappoint anyone." He urged viewers to see it on September 19, promising they will be "hooked to their seats," a sentiment reinforced by director JSS Vardhan.

