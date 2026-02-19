Martin Scorsese Cameos as Ardennian Fry Cook in New The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer

In a recently released trailer for the highly anticipated Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu, many audience members spotted director Martin Scorsese in the role of an Ardennian fry cook. Later, Lucasfilm, through its official social media handles, confirmed this speculation with a clip and a caption titled “Absolute Cinema.”



At the 21-second mark in the trailer, Scorsese’s voice can be heard in the role of the fry cook. When the protagonist, Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal), approaches his shop and offers him a coin for information, he says, “For that price, I will tell you whatever you want.” Then, when Djarin proceeds to say he’s looking for a Hutt, he replies, “Closed for the night. Thank you,” before shutting down his shop.



This appearance by Scorsese seems to be returning a favor to the director of the film, Jon Favreau, who played a role in Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. Although Scorsese is a very prolific director, he never misses an opportunity to star in front of the camera. Throughout his career, he has appeared in various films of his own, such as Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, and Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as in other filmmakers’ works, such as Seth Rogen’s The Studio and providing vocals for the 2004 animated film Shark Tale.



However, this cameo comes as a shock because of the comments he has made in the past regarding blockbuster films. In a 2019 interview with Empire magazine, he criticized superhero and comic book films, saying they are not cinema but rather “theme parks” which only focus on generating money. This recent cameo has reignited the conversation around his previous comments, leading audiences to wonder whether he has changed his perspective.



The Mandalorian and Grogu is the much-anticipated release of this year and is slated to arrive on May 22, 2026. Many fans have shown their excitement through X and Reddit posts, which reached a peak level after the Super Bowl trailer. It has been several years since Disney released a film in the Star Wars franchise, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being the last in 2019, ending the Skywalker Saga. This latest film is set to re-introduce a galaxy far, far away from a fresh point of view.





This article is written by Yoga Adithya a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.