Mariah Carey Brings Star Power To The Amazon In Floating Concert Ahead Of COP30

Brazil:Less than two months before Belem hosts heads of state at U.N. climate summit COP30, the Brazilian city welcomed another type of global figure on Wednesday night, as pop legend Mariah Carey joined a cast of local artists for a floating concert dedicated to the Amazon rainforest.

The performance was part of two-day event "Amazon Live - Today and Forever," organized by Rock World, the company behind the music festivals Rock in Rio and The Town. Carey, 56, had captivated more than 70,000 fans in Sao Paulo on Saturday during her appearance at The Town.

For half an hour on Wednesday, the singer, decked out in a shimmering red dress, performed her hits on a floating stage shaped like an enormous water lily on the Guama River, while fans watched the concert from a different site.



"Tonight, we are here to raise awareness for the preservation of the rainforest. So let's do it with a little tropical thing," she said before singing the first track of the night, "Sugar Sweet."

This marked Carey's sixth visit to Brazil, following performances in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro last year. Her Amazon concert was broadcast for Brazilians on TV and preceded by an emotional showcase featuring Amazon-born female artists.

In November, Belem will once again draw global attention as it hosts COP30, bringing together foreign leaders, business executives and climate activists for the first U.N. climate summit held inside the Amazon.