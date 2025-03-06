Producer Shareef Muhammed has admitted that Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, was intentionally marketed as a violent film but maintained that it complied with all regulatory guidelines.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently blocked Marco’s satellite release, citing excessively violent content. CBFC Regional Officer Nadeem Thufail has even requested the Union government's intervention to prevent the film from streaming on OTT platforms.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Shareef Muhammed voiced concerns over the growing scrutiny of filmmakers and said he would steer clear of making such films in the future. “Writers and directors focus on storytelling, not promoting violence. While Marco was marketed as a violent film, we followed all guidelines. We displayed the ‘A’ certificate and restricted viewers below 18,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of distinguishing cinema from real life. “Violence has always been part of cinema, but as a responsible citizen, I will no longer promote it,” he added.

Despite the controversy, Marco has been a box office success, grossing nearly ₹100 crore. It is currently streaming on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video. However, debates over its impact persist, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioning about cinema’s influence on society. Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has dismissed claims that films incite violence, calling them a misinterpretation of reality.