March 2026 BO Showdown: Rs 700 Cr on the Line as Love And War, Dhamaal 4, Toxic, Dacoit Clash

There is a massive rush of movies in March 2026 for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid. Four big-ticket films in three languages are hitting the marquee on the same weekend. They have as much as Rs 700 crore riding on them! And they belong to three different industries.



Bollywood has on offer two interesting films. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War is all set to compete with Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4. Love and War features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Dhamaal is a franchise film that has an advantage to perform well at the box office. Both films are scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026, in theatres.



Yash's Toxic (a Kannada-English bilingual to be released in multiple languages) and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit (made originally in Telugu, this is expected to pack a surprise with its content) are gearing up for release on the same date, March 19, 2026, to encash the festive weekend and holidays. Toxic is Yash's first movie after the KGF franchise. The film will be released in multiple languages and is being made on a Rs 300 crore budget.



It remains to be seen which movie performs well at the box office. Will any actor step down from the race? Which movie will become the audience's favorite is yet to be seen.



