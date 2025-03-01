Manpreet Singh Inspires The Waking of a Nation Artists, Like Neerja Cast

National, 1st March, 2025: Emmy Award nominee and visionary director, Ram Madhvani, has earned recognition for his remarkable work both in advertising and as a filmmaker. With projects like Neerja, Aarya, and Dhamaka, he has consistently captivated audiences. Now, he is poised to engage viewers once again with his upcoming historical thriller, The Waking of a Nation, set to release on Sony LIV on March 7, 2025!





The series boasts an exceptional cast, including Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, who portray fresh, never-before-seen roles. The Waking of a Nation delves into intense emotions of patriotism, exploring India’s rich history under British rule and the freedom struggle. Set against the backdrop of Jallianwala Bagh, this gripping historical thriller offers a unique perspective on the massacre and its aftermath, promising to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling. Showcasing Taaruk Raina, a lawyer, Kantilal, who unravels the truth of the conspiracy with his friends despite clashing ideologies.





Renowned for his exceptional direction and unique approach to filmmaking, Ram Madhvani shares how he keeps the spirit high on set and motivates his cast. He recalls, "This time, I had a motivational speaker, Comic Singh, Manpreet Singh, who came in and motivated the crowd while we were shooting the Amritsar schedule." Expanding on this tradition, he adds, "During Neerja, every day I would bring someone in. On the first day, I had Aamir Khan speak to the 250 people. The second day, I brought in Boman Irani and Rajkumar Hirani; the third day, Vidya Balan; and the next day, Anil Kapoor. I would get them to speak to the crowd and motivate them, helping them understand what we were doing and why we were doing it. Because if you don’t give them that motivation, they won’t give it back to you."





