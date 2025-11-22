Manoj Bajpayee Jokes Anurag Kashyap Is ‘Jealous’ of His Discipline and Fitness

Mumbai: Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently basking in the success of The Family Man Season 3, recently playfully accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of being “jealous” about his disciplined lifestyle and fitness. He remarked during a candid interview with Showsha, calling out their long-standing friendship and contrasting habits.

The spark for this comment by Bajpayee goes back to a viral moment at the promotional event of his film Jugnuma when Kashyap, along with actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, had touched Bajpayee's feet while posing for photographs - a move that turned heads and raised eyebrows. However, Bajpayee claimed that Kashyap himself instigated it.

"He is actually jealous of me as to how I look," Bajpayee said with a grin, adding that their lifestyle differences reflect deeper values. "I am very strict about discipline. I woke up at 5 a.m. today," he revealed. By contrast, he painted a picture of Kashyap as someone who "doesn't care about health" and who claims he "likes to eat mutton every day."

Despite the teasing tone, Bajpayee made it clear that his remarks came from a place of respect-and perhaps a little envy himself, for Kashyap's creative fire. He also let on just how seriously he took his well-being, saying he once cancelled an interview because he wasn't feeling healthy.

Bajpayee didn't stop at fitness. He also referred to Kashyap as 'intensely emotional' and 'wildly principled'. "He's made too many enemies," the actor remarked, alluding to Kashyap's explosive temper over the years. He remembered times when the director had smashed personal things out of anger or even hurt himself, but got up and kept fighting for his artistic cause.

Their friendship, as dramatic in contrasts as it is, has never been a stranger to headlines. Kashyap once explained the feet-touching episode as an act of genuine admiration. He equated Bajpayee's energy and stamina with that of Anil Kapoor, going on to praise the actor's discipline and referring to him as a "legend."

Beyond the jabs and jokes, their relationship reflects a deeper mutual respect. Kashyap has admitted that Bajpayee's frankness has shaped him professionally and personally. As The Family Man returns with season 3, these light-hearted barbs offer a refreshing glimpse at the camaraderie between two of Indian cinema's most influential and uncompromising voices.

The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.