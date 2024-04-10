Manjummel Boys Telugu Collections in AP, Telangana

Malayalam blockbuster “Manjummel Boys’ has reportedly collected over Rs 10 crores olus in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “It has made a good start and is doing quite well in two Telugu states,” says a distributor who adds, "With ‘Family Star’ failing to draw crowds, the Malayalam survival thriller is wooing crowds in good numbers,” he adds.



The film was bought for Rs 3 crore by Mythri Movie Makers and it is their third hit film as distributor after ‘Salaar’ and ‘HanuMan’. “Mythri Movie Makers judgment as distributors is paying off and they are making good money these days. No doubt, Mythri had scored a hat trick of hits as distributors in Telugu states,” he points out.

He claims that Telugu audiences are watching a dubbed Malayalam film after a big gap and showing their interest for new-age themes. “‘Manjummel Boys’ success among Telugu viewers is key since they could promote novel themes in Telugu too over routine masala movies,” he concludes.