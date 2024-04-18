Manjummel Boys strikes a chord with Telugu audience

Undeniably, Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’ becomes the highest grossing dubbed Malayalam film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The survival thriller which was also an ode to friendship collected Rs 12 crores in two Telugu states and becomes the top grosser among dubbed Malayalam movies,” says a distributor, who claims that other films like ‘Brahmayugam’ and ‘Premalu’ couldn’t attract Telugu audience in big numbers. “Premalu was liked and made a few crores riding on refreshing talent and casting but it couldn’t draw more money after a few days run,” he adds.







He claims that Telugu audiences are watching a dubbed Malayalam film after a big gap and showing their interest for new-age themes. “It is a story of a group of friends facing a sting of unexpected misadventures on a vacation trip to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and it struck a chord with Telugu audience." While 'Manjummel Boys' was bought for Rs 3 crore by Mythri Movie Makers and it is their third hit film as distributor after ‘Salaar’ and ‘HanuMan’. “Mythri Movie Makers judgment as distributors is paying off and they are making good money these days. No doubt, Mythri had scored a hat trick of hits as distributors in Telugu states,” he points out.



