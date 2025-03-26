Manjiri at her creative best

Actress Manjiri Pupala kicked off her acting journey on the theatre stage and has since graced both TV screens and the big screen with her talent. She certainly stole the spotlight as Trupti in Superboys of Malegaon, and most recently, she wowed us as a blind psychic in the star-studded Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Vikrant Massey.

Manjiri’s character in Superboys of Malegaon is fictional. “This character really stood out to me because it was fully backed by the author, plus it’s Varun Grover’s script and Reema Kagti’s direction, so I feel like I got the best of both worlds,” shares Manjiri, who is excited to dive into and explore any genre that comes her way.

Superboys of Malegaon is written by Grover and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Kagti. The film received international recognition as it premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

“I make sure to pick projects that really spark my creativity, and I dive into my roles with enthusiasm, ready to bring something special as an artist. I’m super excited to work with all sorts of actors, writers, and directors!,” says Manjiri, who is expected to be next seen in Dhadak 2 alongside Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Manjiri, the newest find from Superboys of Malegaon, feels Bollywood doesn’t wrap you in a cosy blanket of familiarity. “It’s intense; it’s volatile, and it’s quite demanding. It necessitates striking a balance between the aspirational world of your life’s goals and the quantity of rejections you encounter,” says the actress, who started off her career as a theatre artist.

Does criticism get under her skin? “I don’t find criticism offensive, but I believe I’ve acquired this lesson through hard experience.I have learnt to not take it personally so that I can keep my inner being intact and focus on my work.”

QUOTES

“Theatre captivates my interest. I have always been a theatre actor, and that’s how I started approaching acting.”

“My passion for travel stems from my love for solo travel, particularly backpacking or trekking, and my passion for adventure sports.”