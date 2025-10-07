Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Drops Second Track Aap Is Dhoop Mein

After the warm response to Ul Jalool Ishq, Manish Malhotra’s maiden film production Gustaakh Ishq – Kucch Pehle Jaisa has released its second track, Aap Is Dhoop Mein, a tender celebration of love in its purest form.

Marking his first cinematic venture under Stage5 Production, Malhotra steps beyond fashion to craft a story steeped in passion and nostalgia. Gustaakh Ishq is set to release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

Aap Is Dhoop Mein evokes the innocence and warmth of classic Hindi romance, beautifully portraying the silent chemistry between Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The presence of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah adds gravitas to the track’s visual and emotional depth.

The song unites a powerhouse trio — composer Vishal Bhardwaj, lyricist Gulzar, and singer Arijit Singh — blending melody, poetry, and emotion into a soulful experience.

Directed by Vibhu Puri and co-produced by Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq explores a poignant love story of longing and desire set against the backdrop of Purani Dilli’s lanes and the fading grandeur of Punjab’s old havelis.