Manipuri Film ‘Boong’ Wins Best Children’s Film at BAFTA 2026

LONDON: In a historic moment for Indian regional cinema, the Manipuri feature film Boong won the prestigious Best Children’s and Family Film award at the BAFTA 2026 ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film marks a significant global milestone for storytelling from North-East India.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the coming-of-age drama follows a young boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen) who embarks on a journey from the hills of Manipur to the border town of Moreh and into Myanmar to reunite his estranged father with his mother. The film, which features Bala Hijam and Angom Sanamatum in key roles, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and saw a theatrical release in India in September 2025.



