Mani Ratnam Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Workday Demand Amid Industry Debate

If you may recall, Deepika Padukone exited Prabhas’s most anticipated movie, Spirit, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is being said that her conditions regarding an eight-hour workday and a share in movie profits did not go over well with the Arjun Reddy director.

Currently, working hours in the film industry have become a hot topic on social media. Director Mani Ratnam is awaiting the release of Thug Life, and the team is relentlessly promoting the film.

During the movie promotions, Mani Ratnam was asked about working hours for women in the industry.



Here is what the senior filmmaker said: “There is nothing wrong with actors demanding an eight-hour workday. I believe it’s the right thing to do. I feel happy that there are stars who are demanding their own working hours, as shoots would otherwise take 12 hours. All filmmakers should accept it.” He is standing by Deepika Padukone’s stance, and netizens are appreciating the director.



Thug Life features Kamal Haasan, Simbu and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to arrive in theaters on June 5, 2025.

