Mango Dreams to premiere on Open Theatre

The award-winning international film "Mango Dreams," featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ram Gopal Bajaj, is set for its Indian release on Open Theatre on May 16th.





Excited about the film's release on an independent Indian platform, Upchurch states, "The story explores the relationship between two brothers – India and Pakistan – separated at birth. The tense Indo-Pakistani relations serve as a metaphor for the conflicts plaguing many parts of the world. However, 'Mango Dreams' offers a glimmer of hope for reconciliation. Although the movie is set in India, the story is universal. The original story was set in America, but the film could be set anywhere in the world where divisions exist.”

Helmed by American director John Upchurch, this poignant film stars Tripathi as a Muslim auto rickshaw driver who forms an unlikely bond with a Hindu doctor (Bajaj) as they embark on a journey across India in search of the doctor's childhood home. The cast also includes Samir Kochhar, Rohini Hattangadi, S.M. Zaheer, and Farah Ahsan.Excited about the film's release on an independent Indian platform, Upchurch states, "The story explores the relationship between two brothers – India and Pakistan – separated at birth. The tense Indo-Pakistani relations serve as a metaphor for the conflicts plaguing many parts of the world. However, 'Mango Dreams' offers a glimmer of hope for reconciliation. Although the movie is set in India, the story is universal. The original story was set in America, but the film could be set anywhere in the world where divisions exist.”



Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional performance in "Mango Dreams" earned him the Best Actor Award at the Capetown International Film Market and Festival in 2017. The film has also garnered recognition at numerous international film festivals worldwide.



