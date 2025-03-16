Mangapathi role in Court, a dream come true: Actor Shivaji

"It's a dream come true for me, I have waited for this kind of role for the last two and half decades," said Bigg Boss fame actor Shivaji on his antagonist role in the recent release Court - state vs a nobody.





Shivaji, played the role of Mangapathi -- a power hungry and casteist individual. He stole the show with a top-notch performance in the movie, winning critical acclamation and audience praise. Starring Priyadarshi in lead role, the movie is bank-rolled by Nani.

In a telephonic conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Shivaji opened up on his second innings after Bigg Boss and spoke of his future ambitions.

After taking a break from movies, Shivaji bounced back with challenging and content-oriented roles post his BB appearance. He emerged as the second runner-up in the TV-reality show's 2023 edition.

Crediting the Bigg Boss platform, the actor said it did have a role to play in his comeback. "People started to see the real me in the house and showered me with love," he said

His recent OTT work, 90's A Middle Class Biopic, which was released on ETV WIN was also a big hit. His character and performance too was widely appreciated by netizens. Shivaji expressed confidence that season 2 of the show would garner a similar response from the audience.

After impressing as a typical dad from the 90s, Shivaji surprised everyone with a negative shade in 'Court'. Nevertheless, he aced the role with a stunning performance. Talking about this vibrant shift, the actor said, that's what he wants to continue doing -- being a 'complete actor'.

"I want to be that actor in the Telugu film industry, who can play all kinds of shades, especially the challenging ones. I'm not restricting myself in terms of a variety of roles. If I feel the character would bring the best out of me, I'd take it."

"In fact the character I played in this movie (Court) and the recognition it is now garnering is making me so happy, that I'm lost for words," he added.

"Roles are destined for actors, who get to play which role is decided by the god," he said while clearing the air around the discussion of what if Nani played the protagonist role in the movie 'Court'.

Moreover, he praised Nani for the way he runs his production house and said, "Not everyone can be like him".

The actor, who also started his own production company, said that he would start listening to "love stories" in the days to come. "I want all youngsters to relate to my movies and all older people feeling nostalgic," he said, when asked about producing love stories only, in an era of action and drama genre.

Responding to his reunion with actress Laya in an upcoming movie, Shivaji said, it is time for the family audiences to hit the theatres. "They will definitely come to theatres, It is a dark comedy movie, where you'll see Laya in a never-seen role," he concluded.

Shivaji, currently has a line-up of 3 more films ready for release.