Manchu Manoj, Bhuma Mounika Reddy Celebrate Three Years of Marriage

Actor Manchu Manoj and entrepreneur Bhuma Mounika Reddy are celebrating three years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on March 3, 2023, in a warm and intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding was traditional yet simple, reflecting the couple’s preference for a celebration filled with affection and happiness.



Their love story began in an interesting way. The two first connected through their shared interest in fitness and social aerobics. What started as a common hobby gradually developed into a strong bond, as they discovered that they shared similar values, goals, and dreams for the future.



Today, their family life is filled with joy. They are proud parents to their son Dhairav and daughter DevaSena Shoba MM, who was born on April 2, 2024. Manoj lovingly calls his daughter “MM Puli.” The couple often shares glimpses of their family life, and their children have become a cherished part of their journey together.



In recent times, Manoj was also in the news due to his public dispute with his father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, and his brother Vishnu Manchu. The issue sparked debates about family disagreements being discussed in the public domain.



However, Manoj regained appreciation with the success of Mirai, in which he played a sinister tantric wielding a black sword. His intense and dark performance drew praise from audiences and critics alike. Though his other film Bhairavam did not perform strongly at the box office, Manoj’s acting still received positive feedback.



The actor is currently working on his upcoming film David Reddy, where he is expected to portray a character taking on the British during the colonial period.

