Manchu Lakshmi’s Daksha Dominates OTT Trends on Amazon Prime

The crime-thriller Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy, starring Manchu Lakshmi, has taken the OTT world by storm. Directed by Vamsi Krishna Malla and jointly produced by Srilakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film was released theatrically on 19 September and received positive talk.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video since 17 October, Daksha has already broken into the top-trending movies chart, landing in the No. 9 spot shortly after its OTT debut.

In this psychological thriller, Manchu Lakshmi plays a dynamic police officer whose dedication to justice and powerful performance — especially in crime-charge sequences — have captured viewers’ attention. ­Her energetic presence and strong dialogue delivery were particularly praised.

The film’s supporting cast includes noted actors such as Mohan Babu, who appears in a key role and commands the screen in his trademark style, along with performances by Samudrakhani, Mahesh Rangasthalam, Vishwanth Duddumpudi and Siddiqy, all of which add considerable weight to the film.

With a thrilling background score and a screenplay brimming with suspense, Daksha keeps audiences on the edge of their seats and delivers strong emotional and psychological beats.

After achieving success in theatres, the film’s OTT performance further underscores its appeal: producing healthy viewer engagement and reaffirming Manchu Lakshmi’s re-entry into serious, impactful roles.