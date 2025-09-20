Manchu Lakshmi Moves Film Chamber Against Journalist

Actress-producer Manchu Lakshmi, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, has taken a strong stand against senior film journalist VSN Murthy after a controversial interview went viral.



Lakshmi, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy, faced an unexpected and personal question during the interview. Murthy asked her, “Why are you wearing such dresses when you are approaching 50 years old?”



Visibly upset, Lakshmi responded sharply: “Where did you get the courage to ask such a question? Mahesh Babu is also nearing 50. Can you ask him why he is walking around shirtless? Why would you question a woman like this?”



Her fiery retort earned wide support online, with netizens lauding her for calling out sexism in the industry. Many praised her with comments like, “You have spoken correctly, sister.” However, Lakshmi did not stop at verbal confrontation.

She has officially filed a complaint with the Film Chamber, urging disciplinary action against the journalist. In her complaint, she stated: “After four years, I worked hard on a project where I am both producer and actor, alongside my father Mohan Babu. Yet, instead of asking a single question about the film, I was subjected to derogatory remarks about my age, body, and clothing. This is not journalism—it is simply an attempt to go viral. I am proud of my achievements in this male-dominated industry. If we remain silent, such behavior will only continue. That is why I am demanding strict action against VSN Murthy.”

The episode has sparked intense debate in Tollywood circles about journalistic ethics, treatment of women in media, and respect within the film industry.