'Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu' Digital and Satellite Rights Bagged by Zee Network

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is one of the most awaited films of the year, set to hit the big screens during Sankranthi 2026. Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead in the film, which also features Catherine Tresa in a key role.



The digital rights for Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu have been bagged by Zee5, and the film's satellite rights have also been acquired by Zee Telugu. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.



Director Anil Ravipudi has promised the presentation of Chiranjeevi in a solid form. The genre of the movie is his forte.



The first song, Meesala Pilla, has been a chartbuster with 70 million views and inching towards the 100 million mark.



The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment.

