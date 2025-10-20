Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu unveils Diwali poster

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is one of the biggest releases of Sankranthi 2026. The entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is set for a grand theatrical release in less than three months. Chiranjeevi’s movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela (Chiru's daughter)



On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of the movie have unveiled a new poster from the film. Chiranjeevi looks ultra-stylish in a new avatar.

Chiranjeevi is captured in a moment of pure joy, flashing his signature smile while cruising on a sleek black mountain bicycle. Complete with cool glasses and a neatly trimmed beard, Chiru's energetic look exudes absolute liveliness. The poster’s pleasant appeal is amplified by the presence of two cheerful schoolchildren riding their own bikes alongside him, creating a perfect family-friendly atmosphere. The poster indeed is full of festive vibes.



Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film, and Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead. Last week, a song titled Meesala Pilla was released. It has crossed over 25 million views.



Also starring Catherene Tresa, the film will feature Victory Venkatesh in a cameo.

