Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Sasirekha promo drops

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is one of the most-awaited films of next year. The film is slated to be released in theatres during the Sankranthi season of 2026.



The makers of the movie have unveiled a promo for Sasirekha, the second song. Chiranjeevi shared it via his X account. Taking to X, he wrote, “Here it’s #Sasirekha Promo from #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. Full Lyrical Video on December 8th.”













The full lyrical video will be out on December 8, 2025.



Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music for the film.



The film also features Cathrene Tresa and Victory Venkatesh. The latter has an extended cameo with a song also featuring Chiranjeevi.

