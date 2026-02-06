Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: OTT Date Is Out

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released in theatres on January 12. The film featured Nayanthara, Venkatesh and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The film was made on a budget of Rs 200 cr, and made huge returns at the box office. The entertainer is a colossal hit.



Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's OTT release is all set to make its digital debut from February 11 on ZEE5.



"After intense roles in Lucifer and Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi plays a timid, henpecked husband who is frequently ill-treated by his wife. Though he delivers a few emotional moments and some passable humour, the exaggerated comic portrayal undermines his stature," our review opined.



The film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu (original), Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bangla.

