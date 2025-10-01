Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Nayanthara's Look Is Here

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited wholesome family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, introduces Lady Superstar Nayanthara in a pivotal role. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, in association with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, and presented by Smt. Archana.

The makers today unveiled Nayanthara’s first look as Sasirekha. Draped in a radiant yellow saree, paired with a pearl necklace, traditional bangles, and a black-handled umbrella, she radiates grace and elegance. The vibrant festive backdrop enhances the charm of her character.



Nayanthara’s role is said to be crucial to the narrative. Interestingly, the actress—who usually maintains a low profile during promotions—has been actively involved with this project from the very beginning. Adding to the excitement, the team has planned a special surprise for fans tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Earlier, Chiranjeevi’s stylish first look had already created a buzz among movie lovers.



Nayanthara enjoys immense popularity among Telugu audiences, having shared screen space with stalwarts like Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and Ravi Teja.

She has delivered memorable performances in hits such as Simha, Legend, Tulasi, and Dubai Seenu, besides essaying the revered role of Seetha in Sri Rama Rajyam. With Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the actress makes a much-awaited return to Tollywood after a brief gap.

