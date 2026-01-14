Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Ilaiyaraaja Personally Approved 'Sundari' Remix

Director Anil Ravipudi has put an end to speculation surrounding the use of an Ilaiyaraaja composition in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest film, Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu. Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Ravipudi clarified that the team had formally approached the legendary composer and received his approval to use the evergreen song.

Ravipudi said the makers followed the proper procedure and sought permission before incorporating the iconic romantic melody ‘Sundari’ from the classic film Dalapathi. He added that Ilaiyaraaja immediately accepted the proposal made by the producers and assured them there was no need to worry about the matter. Emphasising the importance of due process, the director noted that adhering to the right protocol helps avoid unnecessary controversies.



Following the release of Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, audiences have been showering praise on the sequence featuring ‘Sundari’. Many moviegoers have lauded Ravipudi for recreating a beautiful, nostalgia-filled moment that has struck a chord with fans of the original song.



Earlier, Ilaiyaraaja had taken legal action against several filmmakers for unauthorised use of his compositions, leading courts to order the removal of songs from films that were already running in theatres and on OTT platforms.



In the past, Mythri Movie Makers reportedly paid around Rs 75 lakh after using a few of his songs in their film Good Bad & Ugly, whereas the maestro did not charge any fee for the use of his music in the Tamil film Lumber Pandhu. Industry observers believe that approaching the composer well in advance and following the correct process often makes a crucial difference.