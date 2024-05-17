Mammoth Set for Welcome to The Jungle

Makers of Welcome to the Jungle have put up an enormous set for the filming of the movie, and it is one of the grandest sets which shall be seen after a long time in a Bollywood movie.

Producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah and Director Ahmed Khan are set to revive the iconic Welcome franchise with its third installment titled Welcome to the Jungle. Promising a never-before-seen entertainment. The film is a dynamic mix of music, comedy, and an adventurous experience, which also includes 34 talented actors. The makers of the movie has put together a humongous set spread across 10 acres of land for the filming of the same.

Ahmed Khan visioned a mammoth set for the movie and along with the makers have constructed this gigantic set in Mumbai (Royal Palms, Goregaon), spread across 10 acres of land that replicates a Kashmiri town for the filming of the movie, which is a rare thing these days given the shift in the showbiz industry in recent times.

A source close to the project adds, "The set of the movie is really grand and widespread. It has been constructed keeping in mind all the minute details of a Kashmiri town that will take the audiences to the authentic lanes of Kashmir."

Base Industries Group presents ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.