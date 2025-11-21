Malti Chahar Set To Get Eliminated From BB19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is in its 13th week. Currently, the show is in its crucial phase, and everyone in the house wants to stay as the finale round is just two weeks away. The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is rumored to be set to take place on December 8. However, the makers are yet to announce an official finale date.



Gaurav, Malti, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa, Ashnoor, Amaal, Tanya, and Pranit More have been nominated for this week's elimination. Kunickaa and Malti Chahar are in the bottom position with the fewest votes. Malti Chahar is likely to get eliminated from the house in the upcoming weekend’s episode.



There was a family week in the house, but everybody’s family members visited the house except Malti. Malti is upset as none of her family members came to see her.



The makers might not have invited them as she is expected to get evicted this weekend. The makers might have predicted Malti’s elimination; taking all these hints, we could say she will be eliminated from the house this weekend.

