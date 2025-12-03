Malti Chahar Eliminated From BB19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is all set to end on December 7. The show's fans will miss watching their favourite contestants.

Reports are doing the rounds that Malti Chahar has been eliminated from the show. Her elimination could be aired in tonight’s episode.







🚨 Mid-Week Eviction in FINALE WEEK



As expected, Malti Chahar is EVICTED from FINALE RACE. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 2, 2025





Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik are the five confirmed finalists for the show. It remains to be seen who will be winning Bigg Boss 19.