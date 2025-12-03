Malti Chahar Eliminated From BB19
Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik are the five confirmed finalists for the show.
Bigg Boss Season 19 is all set to end on December 7. The show's fans will miss watching their favourite contestants.
Reports are doing the rounds that Malti Chahar has been eliminated from the show. Her elimination could be aired in tonight’s episode.
It remains to be seen who will be winning Bigg Boss 19.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
