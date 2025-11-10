Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Declares War on Farrhana Bhatt

The Bigg Boss 19 house has once again turned into a battleground — this time between Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt. What began as a harmless disagreement over a group task has spiralled into one of the most intense clashes of the season.

In a surprising twist, Malti openly declared that she wants Farrhana “out of the house,” leaving everyone — including host Salman Khan — stunned. The showdown erupted after both were assigned leadership roles in a team task. Farrhana, known for her strong opinions and outspokenness, locked horns with Malti over decision-making.

“The argument escalated quickly as neither backed down,” a source close to the show revealed. “Farrhana accused Malti of ganging up on her, while Malti retorted that Farrhana plays the victim and turns every issue into a personal attack.”

The drama reached a new high during the nomination round when Malti directly named Farrhana, saying, “She doesn’t deserve to be here anymore. The house needs peace, not chaos.” Farrhana remained composed, responding calmly, “If the truth is chaos, I’ll keep being chaotic.”

Social media immediately exploded with reactions. Team Farrhana fans called Malti’s move “jealousy-driven,” while Team Malti supporters hailed her “courage to say what others only think.” Hashtags like #MaltiVsFarrhana, #BiggBoss19, and #DramaAlert quickly began trending.

Inside the house, contestants Gaurav Khanna and Taniya Mittal were seen discussing the fallout. Gaurav commented, “Both are strong players who refuse to bow down,” while Taniya added, “This may just be the rivalry that defines the season.” Even Amaal Malik, known for staying neutral, remarked that “Farrhana needs to control her tone if she wants to win hearts.”

With the Bigg Boss franchise known for its iconic rivalries — from Shilpa vs Hina to Rubina vs Jasmin — the Malti-Farrhana feud seems poised to be the defining clash of Season 19. As alliances shift and tempers flare, fans eagerly await the next chapter in this high-voltage drama.